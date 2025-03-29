Fantasy Basketball
Adem Bona News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Bona is in the 76ers' starting lineup against the Heat on Saturday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Bona will make his third start of the season Saturday and second since the beginning of March. Bona has played in the 76ers' last two games after missing the prior five contests due to an ankle injury and has averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over 21.0 minutes in those outings.

