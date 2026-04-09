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Adem Bona News: Starting versus Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Bona will start in Thursday's game against Houston.

Joel Embiid (illness) is out, so Bona will re-enter the starting lineup versus the Rockets. In 15 starts this season, the 23-year-old has averaged 6.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals across 22.3 minutes.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
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