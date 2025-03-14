Adem Bona News: Starting vs. Indiana

Bona is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

The 76ers will be depleted for this contest, and the lack of viable options in the frontcourt will push Bona into the starting lineup. The rookie has made only one previous start this season. It came against the Bucks on Jan. 19, where he posted 10 points, six rebounds, a steal and a block across 24 minutes.