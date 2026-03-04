Adem Bona headshot

Adem Bona News: Struggles despite increased role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Bona closed Tuesday's 131-91 loss to San Antonio with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes.

Bona continues to do very little with his time on the court, failing to take advantage of the fact that Joel Embiid is currently dealing with an oblique injury. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, Bona has put up just 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, logging 18.4 minutes per game.

Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers
