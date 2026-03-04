Adem Bona News: Struggles despite increased role
Bona closed Tuesday's 131-91 loss to San Antonio with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes.
Bona continues to do very little with his time on the court, failing to take advantage of the fact that Joel Embiid is currently dealing with an oblique injury. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, Bona has put up just 6.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, logging 18.4 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 248 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2111 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adem Bona See More