Adem Bona News: Swats three shots in return
Bona amassed nine points (2-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over the Nets.
Bona was cleared to return from a one-game absence due to a back injury and drew the start at center with Joel Embiid (oblique) and Andre Drummond (back) both sidelined. Bona was energetic on the defensive side of the floor and posted his ninth game of the season with at least three blocks. He has started in each of the Sixers' last five games, and over that span he has averaged 7.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over 26.5 minutes per game. Bona should remain in the Sixers' starting five for as long as Drummond and Embiid are sidelined.
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