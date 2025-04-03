Adem Bona News: Turns in career night

Bona finished with 28 points (13-15 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.

Bona set a new career high by pouring in 28 points, and he did so in an impressive manner, missing only two attempts from the field. He was also a major factor at the rim and has now swatted away three or more shots in five straight matchups. Expect Bona to see a healthy workload down the stretch of the regular season, especially while Andre Drummond continues to miss time with a toe injury.