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Adou Thiero Injury: Game-time call vs. Pacers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Thiero is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to left knee soreness.

It's unclear as to when this injury popped up for Thiero, who logged two minutes Monday night against Detroit. He's appeared in three games for the Lakers in March, so even if he is cleared to play, he's unlikely to be much of a factor.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
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