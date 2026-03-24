Adou Thiero Injury: Game-time call vs. Pacers
Thiero is questionable for Wednesday's game against Indiana due to left knee soreness.
It's unclear as to when this injury popped up for Thiero, who logged two minutes Monday night against Detroit. He's appeared in three games for the Lakers in March, so even if he is cleared to play, he's unlikely to be much of a factor.
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