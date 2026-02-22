Adou Thiero Injury: Inactive due to knee issue

Thiero sat out Saturday's 104-99 G League win over the Texas Legends with an injured right knee.

Thiero wasn't healthy enough to make his fifth G League appearance of the season after being assigned by the Lakers earlier in the week. The rookie had previously missed several weeks due to an MCL sprain, but it's unclear if he has suffered a significant setback. In any case, he'll likely practice with the South Bay affiliate as soon as he's ready to play again and may not be an option for Los Angeles in the next few games.