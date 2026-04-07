Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero Injury: Leaves for locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Thiero exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent facial injury, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thiero caught an elbow to the face from Chet Holmgren and headed straight back to the locker room with a towel on his face. Thiero should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
71 days ago