Adou Thiero Injury: Leaves for locker room
Thiero exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Thunder due to an apparent facial injury, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thiero caught an elbow to the face from Chet Holmgren and headed straight back to the locker room with a towel on his face. Thiero should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
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