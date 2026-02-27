Adou Thiero Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Thiero sat out Thursday's 129-98 G League win over the Valley Suns while dealing with a right knee injury.

Thiero was assigned to the South Bay Lakers earlier in the week and played in the first of two games against Valley before suffering the blow. He could now be forced to remain out for an unknown period while he works on his recovery. While his absence barely affects the NBA squad, it would reduce the G League affiliate's depth behind Drew Timme and Arthur Kaluma.