Adou Thiero Injury: Sits out G League game

Thiero was inactive Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 104-99 win over the Texas Legends due to right knee injury maintenance.

Thiero missed extended time due to a right knee MCL sprain before returning to action shortly before the All-Star break, so his absence Saturday was likely just rest-related after he played in the front end of South Bay's back-to-back set. During Friday's 127-105 win over Texas, Thiero recorded 19 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. Expect the rookie second-round pick to return to Los Angeles ahead of its next game Sunday versus the Celtics.