Adou Thiero Injury: Sits out G League game
Thiero was inactive Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 104-99 win over the Texas Legends due to right knee injury maintenance.
Thiero missed extended time due to a right knee MCL sprain before returning to action shortly before the All-Star break, so his absence Saturday was likely just rest-related after he played in the front end of South Bay's back-to-back set. During Friday's 127-105 win over Texas, Thiero recorded 19 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes. Expect the rookie second-round pick to return to Los Angeles ahead of its next game Sunday versus the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More