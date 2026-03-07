Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Thiero will join South Bay ahead of its game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday. The rookie second-rounder is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes per game across six G League outings this season.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
