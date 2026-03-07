Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League
The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Thiero will join South Bay ahead of its game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Sunday. The rookie second-rounder is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 20.3 minutes per game across six G League outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More