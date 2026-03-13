Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 8:38am

Los Angeles assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.

Thiero will return to work with the G League team after playing a limited role for Los Angeles over the last few games. He has seen increased action with the in-form South Bay affiliate in recent months, contributing double-digit scoring tallies in six of his eight starts.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
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