Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League
Los Angeles assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday.
Thiero will return to work with the G League team after playing a limited role for Los Angeles over the last few games. He has seen increased action with the in-form South Bay affiliate in recent months, contributing double-digit scoring tallies in six of his eight starts.
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