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Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 2:27pm

The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Thiero continues to bounce back and forth between the G League and the NBA. The rookie forward has a much clearer path to consistent developmental reps with South Bay.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
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