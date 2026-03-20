Adou Thiero News: Assigned to G League
The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.
Thiero continues to bounce back and forth between the G League and the NBA. The rookie forward has a much clearer path to consistent developmental reps with South Bay.
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