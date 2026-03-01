Adou Thiero News: Back in action Saturday

Thiero (knee) recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 16 minutes in Saturday's 115-100 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Thiero was not heavily involved in the game against Stockton, as it was likely too soon for him to log significant playing time in his comeback from a knee issue. He's likely to make a gradual return and eventually get more opportunities to produce at the G League level if he remains assigned to South Bay. In that case, Arthur Kaluma will be pushed down in the depth chart going forward.