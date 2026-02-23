Adou Thiero News: Back with parent club

The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.

Thiero rejoined the Lakers ahead of Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics, but he was inactive for the contest. The Lakers presumably wanted to build in some extra rest for Thiero, who had returned to action shortly before the All-Star break following an extended absence due to a right knee MCL sprain. Prior to being recalled, the rookie second-round pick joined South Bay for its Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Texas Legends. He poured in 19 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT) to go with seven rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes in Friday's 127-105 win before sitting out for maintenance-related reasons in Saturday's 104-99 victory.