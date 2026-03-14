Adou Thiero News: Back with parent club

The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Saturday.

Thiero will be available off the bench for the Lakers' game Saturday against the Nuggets but isn't expected to be featured in the rotation. He suited up for the G League club Friday and played 31 minutes in South Bay's 125-106 win over the Iowa Wolves, finishing with 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.