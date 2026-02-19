Adou Thiero News: Heading to G League

The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Thursday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

After an extended absence due to a right knee MCL sprain, Thiero returned to action for the Lakers in their final two games before the All-Star break, logging garbage-time minutes in both contests. The Lakers will open their second-half schedule Friday against the Clippers with most of their key rotation players at full health, so Thiero will link up with the G League club in order to see some meaningful playing time. Expect the rookie second-round pick to play Friday and Saturday in South Bay's games against the Texas Legends before potentially being recalled from the G League afterward.