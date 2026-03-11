Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Los Angeles assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Wednesday.

Thiero is back with the G League squad after being summoned by the parent team Tuesday and logging two minutes of action against the Timberwolves. Having served as a depth player for the NBA side, Thiero could see more playing time for South Bay in upcoming contests, offering a source of points and occasional defensive stats.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero
