Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Moved to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Thiero was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Thiero will head back to South Bay along with Bronny James. Thiero has appeared in only two games with the Lakers since Dec. 30 and should continue to see the majority of his playing time with South Bay.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
28 days ago