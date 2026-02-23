Adou Thiero News: Moved to G League
Thiero was assigned to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Thiero will head back to South Bay along with Bronny James. Thiero has appeared in only two games with the Lakers since Dec. 30 and should continue to see the majority of his playing time with South Bay.
