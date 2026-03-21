Adou Thiero News: Out Friday due to personal issue
Thiero was sidelined in Friday's 111-98 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold for personal reasons.
Thiero missed his first chance to appear since his assignment to the G League on Friday, and it remains to be seen if he'll return for upcoming contests. He hasn't logged a single minute over the last five games at the NBA level, but he has started when available for the G League club, posting double digits in scoring in seven of his nine games played for South Bay.
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