Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Powers South Bay to victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Thiero collected 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 113-104 win over Santa Cruz.

Thiero impressed in a big way on the offensive end, as he went a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and led South Bay in scoring. He's appeared in seven games this year in the G League and is averaging 15.9 points while shooting 58.3 percent from three in 21.4 minutes per showing.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Adou Thiero See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
42 days ago