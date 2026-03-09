Adou Thiero News: Powers South Bay to victory

Thiero collected 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 113-104 win over Santa Cruz.

Thiero impressed in a big way on the offensive end, as he went a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and led South Bay in scoring. He's appeared in seven games this year in the G League and is averaging 15.9 points while shooting 58.3 percent from three in 21.4 minutes per showing.