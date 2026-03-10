Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Recalled by LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Thiero will give the Lakers some depth at forward for Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves, though the rookie second-rounder is unlikely to see game action unless in garbage time. He has spent most of the 2025-26 season in the G League, where he is averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals over 22.3 minutes per game.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
