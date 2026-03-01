Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Recalled Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 4:58pm

Thiero was recalled from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Thiero, who suited up for South Bay on Saturday, will seemingly be available for the main squad Sunday against the Kings. Thiero has appeared in just two games at the NBA level in 2026, totaling five points in 12 minutes.

