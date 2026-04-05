Adou Thiero News: Returns from G League
The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday.
Since their last game Thursday, the Lakers have lost Austin Reaves (oblique) and Luka Doncic (hamstring) to long-term injuries, and with Marcus Smart (ankle) joining them on the sideline for Sunday's game in Dallas, Thiero was summoned from the G League to provide reinforcement. Even if he's included in the rotation Sunday, Thiero likely won't be in store for enough minutes to make a meaningful fantasy impact.
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