Adou Thiero News: Returns vs. OKC
Thiero (face) returned to Tuesday's game against the Thunder with 7:54 remaining in the third quarter, per the broadcast.
Thiero took an elbow to the face in the second quarter and immediately headed back to the locker room. However, he was eventually cleared to return and will likely continue to play meaningful minutes the rest of the way for the banged-up Lakers.
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