Adou Thiero News: Sent to G League

The Lakers assigned Thiero to the G League's South Bay Lakers on Friday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Thiero will play for South Bay in its game Friday against the Iowa Wolves but will likely rejoin the parent club ahead of its next contest Saturday versus the Nuggets in Los Angeles. A rookie second-round pick out of Arkansas, Thiero has seen limited opportunities at the NBA level this season, averaging just 5.5 minutes per game over 19 appearances.