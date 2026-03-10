Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Summoned from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 7:19am

The Lakers recalled Thiero from the G League South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Ryan Ward of SI.com reports.

Thiero will give the Lakers some depth at forward for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, though the rookie second-rounder is unlikely to see action outside of garbage time.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
