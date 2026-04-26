Adou Thiero News: Tossed Sunday
Thiero was ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Thiero got tied up with Aaron Holiday late in the fourth quarter, leading to both of them getting ejected. He concludes the contest with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT). in six minutes.
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