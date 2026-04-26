Adou Thiero headshot

Adou Thiero News: Tossed Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Thiero was ejected from Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Thiero got tied up with Aaron Holiday late in the fourth quarter, leading to both of them getting ejected. He concludes the contest with three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT). in six minutes.

Adou Thiero
Los Angeles Lakers
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