Ahmad Caver headshot

Ahmad Caver Injury: Absent with undisclosed issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Caver was inactive in Friday's 118-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves due to an unknown injury or illness.

Caver had been a regular participant over the last months, so his absence forced the Capitanes to move James Bouknight from forward to guard and promote the recently recovered Reynan dos Santos to a starting role. Caver is now questionable as the severity of his issue remains unclear.

