Ahmad Caver Injury: Absent with undisclosed issue
Caver was inactive in Friday's 118-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves due to an unknown injury or illness.
Caver had been a regular participant over the last months, so his absence forced the Capitanes to move James Bouknight from forward to guard and promote the recently recovered Reynan dos Santos to a starting role. Caver is now questionable as the severity of his issue remains unclear.
Ahmad Caver
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now