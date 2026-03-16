Ahmad Caver News: Posts four steals in loss

Caver (ankle) racked up 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four steals, two assists and one rebound in 26 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Caver recovered from an injury that had sidelined him since Feb. 24, coming off the bench in Sunday's matchup. While it wasn't a very efficient performance, his four steals tied his season high. He had made several starts prior to the issue, so he could eventually bounce back to the main lineup, potentially threatening Wade Taylor's playing time.