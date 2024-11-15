Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Deemed probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Despite coach Doc Rivers saying earlier in the day that Green is unlikely to play against Charlotte, he is now officially deemed probable. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) both out, Green will likely remain in Milwaukee's starting lineup.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now