AJ Green Injury: Deemed probable for Saturday
Green (shoulder) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Despite coach Doc Rivers saying earlier in the day that Green is unlikely to play against Charlotte, he is now officially deemed probable. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) both out, Green will likely remain in Milwaukee's starting lineup.
