AJ Green Injury: Iffy against Philadelphia
Green is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the 76ers due to a left quad strain.
Green assumedly suffered his quad strain during Friday's win over Toronto and could be forced to sit out Sunday. With Andre Jackson (hip) also questionable, Gary Trent, Ryan Rollins, Delon Wright, MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Pat Connaughton are all candidates to receive increased playing time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now