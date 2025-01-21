Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 2:52pm

Green (quadriceps) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

A left quadriceps strain will cost Green a second straight game Wednesday, and the sharpshooter's next shot to return to the Bucks' lineup arrives Thursday against the Heat. With Green sidelined against New Orleans, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent should soak up additional minutes in Milwaukee's rotation.

