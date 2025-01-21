AJ Green Injury: Listed as out for Wednesday
Green (quadriceps) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
A left quadriceps strain will cost Green a second straight game Wednesday, and the sharpshooter's next shot to return to the Bucks' lineup arrives Thursday against the Heat. With Green sidelined against New Orleans, Taurean Prince and Gary Trent should soak up additional minutes in Milwaukee's rotation.
