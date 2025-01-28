Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Out again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Green (quadriceps) is out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

A left quadriceps strain will cost Green a fifth straight game Tuesday, and the sharpshooter carries an uncertain timetable for a return to the Bucks' lineup ahead of Friday's tilt against San Antonio. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent should continue to split minutes fairly evenly on the wing in Milwaukee's rotation against Portland.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
