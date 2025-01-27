AJ Green Injury: Out against Jazz
Green (quadriceps) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Green will miss a fourth straight game Monday with a quadriceps strain, and the sharpshooter's next opportunity to suit up for the Bucks arrives Tuesday against Portland. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent will have chances to soak up additional minutes in Milwaukee's rotation against Utah.
