AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Out against Jazz

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Green (quadriceps) is out for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green will miss a fourth straight game Monday with a quadriceps strain, and the sharpshooter's next opportunity to suit up for the Bucks arrives Tuesday against Portland. Taurean Prince and Gary Trent will have chances to soak up additional minutes in Milwaukee's rotation against Utah.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
