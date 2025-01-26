AJ Green Injury: Questionable to play Monday

Green (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has missed the Bucks' last three games due to a left quadriceps strain, but he has been given the questionable tag for Monday's interconference clash. In the eight games prior to his injury, Green averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 22.3 minutes per contest.