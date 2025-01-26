Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Questionable to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Green (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has missed the Bucks' last three games due to a left quadriceps strain, but he has been given the questionable tag for Monday's interconference clash. In the eight games prior to his injury, Green averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 22.3 minutes per contest.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now