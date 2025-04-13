Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Green (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game and will indeed be sidelined for the Bucks' regular-season finale. With Milwaukee resting Green and its top rotational players, Andrew Jackson, Pat Connaughton, Jamaree Bouyea and Chris Livingston are all candidates to see a significant increase in playing time.

