AJ Green Injury: Tabbed questionable

Green is questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn with a lumbar contusion.

Green is at risk of missing his first game since Nov. 2 due to a back bruise. The 25-year-old is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 25.0 minutes spanning his last five appearances. If he misses Thursday's contest, Ryan Rollins and Gary Trent could be in line for more minutes.