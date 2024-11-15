AJ Green Injury: Unlikely to play against Charlotte
Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Green is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a left shoulder impingement, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Green has started in Milwaukee's last two contests but is expected to miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) also considered unlikely to play, Delon Wright and Gary Trent are candidates to receive increased playing time against Charlotte.
