AJ Green Injury: Unlikely to play against Charlotte

Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Green is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a left shoulder impingement, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has started in Milwaukee's last two contests but is expected to miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) also considered unlikely to play, Delon Wright and Gary Trent are candidates to receive increased playing time against Charlotte.