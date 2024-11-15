Fantasy Basketball
AJ Green Injury: Unlikely to play against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Coach Doc Rivers said Thursday that Green is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Hornets due to a left shoulder impingement, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green has started in Milwaukee's last two contests but is expected to miss Saturday's game due to a shoulder injury. With Damian Lillard (concussion) and Ryan Rollins (shoulder) also considered unlikely to play, Delon Wright and Gary Trent are candidates to receive increased playing time against Charlotte.

