AJ Green headshot

AJ Green Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 4:56pm

Green (quadriceps) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Green will miss a third straight game with a left quadriceps strain Saturday, and his timetable for a return to Milwaukee's rotation remains unclear ahead of Monday's tilt against Utah. With the sharpshooter sidelined against Los Angeles, the Bucks should continue turning to Taurean Prince from the starting lineup and Gary Trent from the second unit for additional three-and-D minutes on the wing.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
