Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Actually cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 10:20am

Green (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green was initially listed as doubtful and was even ruled out per multiple reports. However, the sharpshooter will give it a go for the regular-season finale and should handle a sizable role, given that most of Milwaukee's starting lineup is in street clothes. Over his last six appearances, Green has averaged 8.2 points in 24.2 minutes per game.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now