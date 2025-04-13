AJ Green News: Actually cleared to play

Green (shoulder) is available for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green was initially listed as doubtful and was even ruled out per multiple reports. However, the sharpshooter will give it a go for the regular-season finale and should handle a sizable role, given that most of Milwaukee's starting lineup is in street clothes. Over his last six appearances, Green has averaged 8.2 points in 24.2 minutes per game.