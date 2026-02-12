AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Buries five treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Green recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 victory over Oklahoma City.

Green tallied 15 of his 17 points from beyond the arc and finished second on his team in scoring behind Ousmane Dieng's 19-point night. Green has now scored in double figures in five of his last six matchups and is averaging 14.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists during this stretch.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
