AJ Green News: Cleared to play Friday

Green (quadriceps) is available for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Green will end a six-game absence with a quadriceps strain Friday. Across his last eight appearances for the Bucks, the 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.5 threes in 22.2 minutes while shooting 44.4 percent from downtown. Green's return against San Antonio could slightly eat into the minutes of Taurean Prince and Gary Trent.