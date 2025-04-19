AJ Green News: Drains five threes in Game 1 loss

Green chipped in 15 points (5-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 117-98 loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The third-year guard was Milwaukee's second-leading scorer on the afternoon behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 36 points. Green has incredibly not made a shot from inside the arc in six straight games, recording all his offense during that stretch on three-point attempts, but he's been extremely efficient -- over eight appearances in April, he's shooting 53.7 percent from long range.