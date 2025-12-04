The fourth-year wing continues to thrive from long distance. Green has drained at least four three-pointers in five straight games and eight of the last 10, averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 treys, 3.6 boards, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 32.3 minutes during the latter stretch while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 52.5 percent from beyond the arc. With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) exiting Wednesday's game early and likely facing some kind of absence, Green's secondary scoring will become even more important for the Bucks.