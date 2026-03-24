AJ Green News: Drains four treys in loss
Green racked up 15 points (4-5 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.
It was Green's best scoring effort since Feb. 25, as the fourth-year guard had another big night from beyond the arc. He's hit multiple three-pointers in five of the last six games, but Green offers little else from a fantasy perspective, averaging 8.3 points, 2.8 boards, 2.3 threes and 1.0 assists in 20.2 minutes over that stretch.
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