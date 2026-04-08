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AJ Green News: Drains six threes, scores 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Green posted 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 96-90 loss to Brooklyn.

Green continues to deliver elite three-point shooting numbers for an underwhelming Bucks squad that has nothing to play for in the final days of the regular season. Green has drained five or more threes in three of his last four games, and he should continue to benefit from an expanded role on offense. He's scored at least 15 points in five of his last six appearances, averaging 14.7 points per game and shooting 46.2 percent from deep over that stretch.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
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