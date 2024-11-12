Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
AJ Green headshot

AJ Green News: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 12, 2024 at 5:47pm

Green will enter the starting five in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Andre Jackson will retreat to the bench with Green starting for just the second time in his three-year career. The sharpshooter has been red-hot from beyond the arc this season, during which he has averaged 7.9 points while shooting 60.5 percent from outside. Green has carved out a significant role off the bench thus far, and he has yet to attempt a shot inside of the three-point line through nine regular-season appearances.

AJ Green
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now