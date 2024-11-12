AJ Green News: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Green will enter the starting five in Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Andre Jackson will retreat to the bench with Green starting for just the second time in his three-year career. The sharpshooter has been red-hot from beyond the arc this season, during which he has averaged 7.9 points while shooting 60.5 percent from outside. Green has carved out a significant role off the bench thus far, and he has yet to attempt a shot inside of the three-point line through nine regular-season appearances.
