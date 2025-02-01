AJ Green News: Held scoreless in return
Green (quadricep) went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with two rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes Friday in the Bucks' 144-118 loss to the Spurs.
Making his return from a five-game absence due to a left quad strain, Green struggled to make an impact off the bench. He was held without a point for the fifth time in 39 appearances on the season, but the poor showing shouldn't result in him moving out of the rotation. Green will continue to serve as a key cog on the second unit, and he may play more minutes than starting wings Andre Jackson and Taurean Prince in certain matchups.
